West Virginia Mountaineers football lands tight end Dixon

Dixon is currently on an official visit to West Virginia.

Dixon, 6-foot-5, 230-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers following an impressive showing at the first one-day camp of the summer. The post-year product was initially planning to spend another season developing but instead will come to West Virginia in the 2022 class.

West Virginia has landed another addition to the roster after nabbing a commitment from Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy tight end William Dixon .

Dixon was one of the standouts of the first camp and impressed with his college-ready ability.

Tight ends coach Sean Reagan served as the lead recruiter for Dixon and after showcasing not only 4.7 speed in the 40-yard dash but impressive blocking and pass catching abilities the Mountaineers saw enough to extend a scholarship offer.

“They love that I’m not just a blocker or a route runner but that I can do both at a high level,” he said.

The Mountaineers had been in contact with Dixon for a while as both Reagan and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell came to see him in person at his high school. The coaches then invited him down to camp and the rest is history. In Dixon, the Big 12 Conference program adds a late blooming tight end that should be able to fill multiple roles in the program.

Dixon will fill one of the remaining scholarships on the roster as the Mountaineers now have three remaining to fill in order to reach the 85-man limit.

WVSports.com will have more with Dixon in the near future.