 WVSports - West Virginia Mountaineers football: Snap Counts: 2019 Offense
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 08:15:25 -0500') }} football Edit

West Virginia Mountaineers football: Snap Counts: 2019 Offense

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with PFF. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much on offense over the 2019 season.

Doege started three games for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Doege started three games for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Quarterbacks
Player Class Snaps Games

Austin Kendall

r-Jr.

547

9

Jarret Doege*

Jr.

209

4

Jack Allison**

r-Jr.

47

2

Trey Lowe**

r-Fr.

13

3
*=Redshirting, **=Graduated/Left the program.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}