ago football

West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Offense

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

This is a recap of the season long numbers on offense at each individual position on the roster. So here is who all played and how much.

Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Games

Garrett Greene

684

11

Nicco Marchiol

203

8
Running Backs
Player Snaps Games

CJ Donaldson

426

12

Jaheim White

236

11

Justin Johnson

127

9

Jaylen Anderson

110

6

DJ Oliver

15

4
Wide Receivers
Player Snaps Games

Devin Carter

483

11

Preston Fox

423

12

Traylon Ray

400

11

Hudson Clement

319

10

Rodney Gallagher

242

12

EJ Horton

160

10

Cortez Braham*

151

4

Jeremiah Aaron*

55

2

Jarel Williams

53

8

CJ Cole

31

4

Ja'Shaun Poke*

29

1

Noah Massey

12

2

Tyler Evans

9

2

Taran Fitzpatrick

2

1
*=Left the team

Related: PFF: West Virginia football's full regular season grades

Tight Ends
Player Snaps Games

Kole Taylor

653

12

Treylan Davis

363

12

Victor Wikstrom

29

4

Luke Hamilton

25

6

Will Dixon

11

3

Colin McBee

3

2
*=Started the game.
Offensive Line
Player Snaps Games

Zach Frazier

806

12

Brandon Yates

737

12

Wyatt Milum

697

11

Tomas Rimac

633

10

Doug Nester

621

11

Nick Malone

398

12

Ja'Quay Hubbard

375

11

Sullivan Weidman

52

4

Johnny Williams

45

3

Landen Livingston

38

3

Bryce Biggs

32

2

Nick Krahe

25

2

Cooper Young

22

2
*=Started the game.

----------

