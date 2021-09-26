West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Oklahoma
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is who played and how much against Oklahoma.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Jarret Doege*
|
52
|
15
|
37
|
Garrett Greene
|
13
|
9
|
4
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Leddie Brown*
|
59
|
33
|
26
|
Tony Mathis
|
6
|
5
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Mike O'Laughlin*
|
39
|
17
|
22
|
T.J. Banks
|
16
|
7
|
9
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Bryce Ford-Wheaton*
|
61
|
20
|
41
|
Winston Wright*
|
54
|
17
|
37
|
Isaiah Esdale
|
41
|
17
|
24
|
Sam James*
|
34
|
9
|
25
|
Sean Ryan
|
13
|
7
|
6
|
Reese Smith
|
2
|
2
|
0
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Zach Frazier*
|
65
|
24
|
41
|
James Gmiter*
|
65
|
24
|
41
|
Brandon Yates*
|
65
|
24
|
41
|
Doug Nester*
|
65
|
24
|
41
|
Parker Moorer*
|
36
|
14
|
22
|
Wyatt Milum
|
29
|
10
|
19
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Akheem Mesidor*
|
56
|
20
|
36
|
Dante Stills*
|
53
|
20
|
33
|
Taijh Alston*
|
47
|
15
|
32
|
Jordan Jefferson
|
18
|
8
|
10
|
Sean Martin
|
18
|
9
|
9
|
Darel Middleton
|
4
|
1
|
3
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Josh Chandler-Semedo*
|
64
|
24
|
39
|
Jared Bartlett*
|
43
|
18
|
25
|
Exree Loe*
|
33
|
14
|
19
|
Lance Dixon
|
33
|
10
|
23
|
Vandarius Cowan
|
17
|
4
|
13
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Alonzo Addae*
|
62
|
23
|
39
|
Sean Mahone*
|
62
|
23
|
39
|
Scottie Young*
|
62
|
23
|
39
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Daryl Porter*
|
57
|
22
|
35
|
Nicktroy Fortune*
|
50
|
19
|
31
|
Jackie Matthews
|
36
|
11
|
25
----------
