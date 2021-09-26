 WVSports - West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Oklahoma
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-26 08:24:00 -0500') }} football

West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Oklahoma

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
Keenan Cummings

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Oklahoma.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program played two quarterbacks at Oklahoma.
Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Jarret Doege*

52

15

37

Garrett Greene

13

9

4
*=Started the game.
Running Backs
Player Snaps Run Pass

Leddie Brown*

59

33

26

Tony Mathis

6

5

1
*=Started the game.
Tight Ends
Player Snaps Run Pass

Mike O'Laughlin*

39

17

22

T.J. Banks

16

7

9
*=Started the game.
Wide Receivers
Player Snaps Run Pass

Bryce Ford-Wheaton*

61

20

41

Winston Wright*

54

17

37

Isaiah Esdale

41

17

24

Sam James*

34

9

25

Sean Ryan

13

7

6

Reese Smith

2

2

0
*=Started the game.
Offensive Line
Player Snaps Run Pass

Zach Frazier*

65

24

41

James Gmiter*

65

24

41

Brandon Yates*

65

24

41

Doug Nester*

65

24

41

Parker Moorer*

36

14

22

Wyatt Milum

29

10

19
*=Started the game.
Defensive Line
Player Snaps Run Pass

Akheem Mesidor*

56

20

36

Dante Stills*

53

20

33

Taijh Alston*

47

15

32

Jordan Jefferson

18

8

10

Sean Martin

18

9

9

Darel Middleton

4

1

3
*=Started the game.
Linebackers
Player Snaps Run Pass

Josh Chandler-Semedo*

64

24

39

Jared Bartlett*

43

18

25

Exree Loe*

33

14

19

Lance Dixon

33

10

23

Vandarius Cowan

17

4

13
*=Started the game.
Safeties
Player Snaps Run Pass

Alonzo Addae*

62

23

39

Sean Mahone*

62

23

39

Scottie Young*

62

23

39
*=Started the game.
Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Daryl Porter*

57

22

35

Nicktroy Fortune*

50

19

31

Jackie Matthews

36

11

25
*=Started the game.

----------

