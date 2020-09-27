 WVSports - West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Oklahoma State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-27 08:10:00 -0500') }} football Edit

West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Oklahoma State

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Oklahoma State.

Doege played every snap for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Doege played every snap for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Quarterbacks
Name Snaps Run Pass

Jarret Doege*

84

35

49
*=Started the game.
Running backs
Name Snaps Run Pass

Leddie Brown*

63

28

35

Alec Sinkfield

22

8

14
*=Started the game.
Tight ends
Name Snaps Run Pass

Mike O'Laughlin*

35

19

16

T.J. Banks

15

12

3
*=Started the game.
Wide receivers
Name Snaps Run Pass

Sam James*

69

29

40

Winston Wright*

66

24

42

Bryce Ford-Wheaton*

64

29

35

T.J. Simmons

35

12

23

Isaiah Esdale

20

6

14

Reese Smith

17

3

14

Sean Ryan

14

5

9
*=Started the game.
Offensive Line
Name Snaps Run Pass

Michael Brown*

77

32

45

James Gmiter*

75

30

45

Chase Behrndt*

66

34

32

John Hughes*

65

31

34

Junior Uzebu*

56

26

30

Zach Frazier

34

9

25

Brandon Yates

28

9

18

Briason Mays

19

4

15
*=Started the game.
Defensive Line
Name Snaps Run Pass

Darius Stills*

57

32

25

Jeffrey Pooler*

45

27

18

Dante Stills*

44

26

18

Akheem Mesidor

21

12

9

Jalen Thornton

19

10

9

Quay Mays

7

5

2
*=Started the game.
Linebackers
Name Snaps Run Pass

Tony Fields*

59

33

26

Josh Chandler*

37

21

16

Jared Bartlett

32

24

8

Exree Loe

27

16

11

Noah Guzman

17

8

9

VanDarius Cowan*

15

5

10

Dylan Tonkery

5

4

1
*=Started the game.
Safeties
Name Snaps Run Pass

Alonzo Addae*

64

37

27

Sean Mahone*

64

37

27

Tykee Smith

64

37

27
*=Started the game.
Cornerbacks
Name Snaps Run Pass

Nicktroy Fortune*

64

37

27

Dreshun Miller*

62

35

27

Jackie Matthews

1

1

0
*=Started the game.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}