WVSports - West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Oklahoma State

West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Oklahoma State
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is who played and how much against Oklahoma State.
|Name
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Jarret Doege*
|
84
|
35
|
49
|Name
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Leddie Brown*
|
63
|
28
|
35
|
Alec Sinkfield
|
22
|
8
|
14
|Name
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Mike O'Laughlin*
|
35
|
19
|
16
|
T.J. Banks
|
15
|
12
|
3
|Name
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Sam James*
|
69
|
29
|
40
|
Winston Wright*
|
66
|
24
|
42
|
Bryce Ford-Wheaton*
|
64
|
29
|
35
|
T.J. Simmons
|
35
|
12
|
23
|
Isaiah Esdale
|
20
|
6
|
14
|
Reese Smith
|
17
|
3
|
14
|
Sean Ryan
|
14
|
5
|
9
|Name
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Michael Brown*
|
77
|
32
|
45
|
James Gmiter*
|
75
|
30
|
45
|
Chase Behrndt*
|
66
|
34
|
32
|
John Hughes*
|
65
|
31
|
34
|
Junior Uzebu*
|
56
|
26
|
30
|
Zach Frazier
|
34
|
9
|
25
|
Brandon Yates
|
28
|
9
|
18
|
Briason Mays
|
19
|
4
|
15
|Name
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Darius Stills*
|
57
|
32
|
25
|
Jeffrey Pooler*
|
45
|
27
|
18
|
Dante Stills*
|
44
|
26
|
18
|
Akheem Mesidor
|
21
|
12
|
9
|
Jalen Thornton
|
19
|
10
|
9
|
Quay Mays
|
7
|
5
|
2
|Name
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Tony Fields*
|
59
|
33
|
26
|
Josh Chandler*
|
37
|
21
|
16
|
Jared Bartlett
|
32
|
24
|
8
|
Exree Loe
|
27
|
16
|
11
|
Noah Guzman
|
17
|
8
|
9
|
VanDarius Cowan*
|
15
|
5
|
10
|
Dylan Tonkery
|
5
|
4
|
1
|Name
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Alonzo Addae*
|
64
|
37
|
27
|
Sean Mahone*
|
64
|
37
|
27
|
Tykee Smith
|
64
|
37
|
27
|Name
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Nicktroy Fortune*
|
64
|
37
|
27
|
Dreshun Miller*
|
62
|
35
|
27
|
Jackie Matthews
|
1
|
1
|
0
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre
•Like us on Facebook