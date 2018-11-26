Ticker
West Virginia Mountaineers Pro Football Focus Grades From Oklahoma

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
Managing Editor

WVSports.com is excited to announce that the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed against Oklahoma.

OFFENSE:

Offense
Player Position Grade

Gary Jennings

WR

88.4

Will Grier

QB

87.2

David Sills

WR

73.7

Dominique Maiden

WR

72.5

Trevon Wesco

TE

72.1

Kennedy McKoy

RB

71.2

Matt Jones

OL

67.2

Leddie Brown

RB

66.5

Colton McKivitz

OL

65.2

Martell Pettaway

RB

64.8

Logan Thimons*

FB

64.3

Marcus Simms

WR

64.3

Yodny Cajuste

OL

62.9

Isaiah Hardy

OL

61.9

Jovani Haskins

TE

60.9

Chase Behrndt

OL

58.6

Bryce Wheaton*

WR

58.4

Josh Sills

OL

54.0

Kelby Wickline

OL

53.1

Michael Brown*

OL

51.0

Sam James

WR

48.6

T.J. Simmons

WR

48.6
*=Played less than 10 snaps.

DEFENSE:

Defense
Player Position Grade

Jabril Robinson

DL

71.4

David Long

LB

68.9

Keith Washington

CB

66.5

Reese Donahue

DL

64.6

Dante Stills

DL

64.1

Dravon Askew-Henry

S

63.8

Ezekiel Rose

DL

63.5

Kenny Bigelow

DL

62.7

Darius Stills

DL

62.3

JoVanni Stewart

LB

60.2

Exree Loe*

LB

60.0

Toyous Avery

S

57.3

Jeffery Pooler*

DL

57.2

Zach Sandwisch

LB

54.7

Hakeem Bailey

CB

50.7

Josh Norwood

CB

45.2

Kenny Robinson

S

36.8
*=Played less than 10 snaps.

TOTAL:

The West Virginia offense finished with a grade of 78.8

The unit received these grades for each facet.

Passing: 84.3

Pass Blocking: 72.0

Receiving: 73.2

Rushing: 80.4

Run Blocking: 59.3


The defense finished at 57.0

The unit received these grades for each facet.

Rush Defense: 73.3

Tackle: 42.2

Pass Rush: 56.9

Defensive Coverage against Receivers: 39.7

--West Virginia finished with its worst defensive grade of the season with the previous low against Iowa State at 65.9 and worst marks in coverage for the season. The previous low for coverage was also against the Cyclones with a mark of 58.3.

