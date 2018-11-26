West Virginia Mountaineers Pro Football Focus Grades From Oklahoma
In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed against Oklahoma.
OFFENSE:
|Player
|Position
|Grade
|
Gary Jennings
|
WR
|
88.4
|
Will Grier
|
QB
|
87.2
|
David Sills
|
WR
|
73.7
|
Dominique Maiden
|
WR
|
72.5
|
Trevon Wesco
|
TE
|
72.1
|
Kennedy McKoy
|
RB
|
71.2
|
Matt Jones
|
OL
|
67.2
|
Leddie Brown
|
RB
|
66.5
|
Colton McKivitz
|
OL
|
65.2
|
Martell Pettaway
|
RB
|
64.8
|
Logan Thimons*
|
FB
|
64.3
|
Marcus Simms
|
WR
|
64.3
|
Yodny Cajuste
|
OL
|
62.9
|
Isaiah Hardy
|
OL
|
61.9
|
Jovani Haskins
|
TE
|
60.9
|
Chase Behrndt
|
OL
|
58.6
|
Bryce Wheaton*
|
WR
|
58.4
|
Josh Sills
|
OL
|
54.0
|
Kelby Wickline
|
OL
|
53.1
|
Michael Brown*
|
OL
|
51.0
|
Sam James
|
WR
|
48.6
|
T.J. Simmons
|
WR
|
48.6
DEFENSE:
|Player
|Position
|Grade
|
Jabril Robinson
|
DL
|
71.4
|
David Long
|
LB
|
68.9
|
Keith Washington
|
CB
|
66.5
|
Reese Donahue
|
DL
|
64.6
|
Dante Stills
|
DL
|
64.1
|
Dravon Askew-Henry
|
S
|
63.8
|
Ezekiel Rose
|
DL
|
63.5
|
Kenny Bigelow
|
DL
|
62.7
|
Darius Stills
|
DL
|
62.3
|
JoVanni Stewart
|
LB
|
60.2
|
Exree Loe*
|
LB
|
60.0
|
Toyous Avery
|
S
|
57.3
|
Jeffery Pooler*
|
DL
|
57.2
|
Zach Sandwisch
|
LB
|
54.7
|
Hakeem Bailey
|
CB
|
50.7
|
Josh Norwood
|
CB
|
45.2
|
Kenny Robinson
|
S
|
36.8
TOTAL:
The West Virginia offense finished with a grade of 78.8
The unit received these grades for each facet.
Passing: 84.3
Pass Blocking: 72.0
Receiving: 73.2
Rushing: 80.4
Run Blocking: 59.3
The defense finished at 57.0
The unit received these grades for each facet.
Rush Defense: 73.3
Tackle: 42.2
Pass Rush: 56.9
Defensive Coverage against Receivers: 39.7
--West Virginia finished with its worst defensive grade of the season with the previous low against Iowa State at 65.9 and worst marks in coverage for the season. The previous low for coverage was also against the Cyclones with a mark of 58.3.
