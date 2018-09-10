West Virginia Mountaineers Pro Football Focus Grades From Week Two
WVSports.com is excited to announce that the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game.
In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed against Youngstown State.
But first an explanation on the grades from PFF.
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.
OFFENSE:
Leddie Brown
RB
92.7
Marcus Simms
WR
91.5
Will Grier
QB
90.1
Dominique Maiden
WR
81.9
Gary Jennings
WR
80.6
Yodny Cajuste
OL
80.4
Colton McKivitz
OL
77.4
Kelby Wickline*
OL
76.7
Kennedy McKoy
RB
73.3
Joe Brown
OL
72.7
Tevin Bush
WR
72.3
Alec Sinkfield*
RB
70.9
Martell Pettaway
RB
68.0
Matt Jones
OL
63.8
Jacob Buccigrossi
OL
62.9
Chase Behrndt
OL
62.3
T.J. Simmons
WR
59.3
Josh Sills
OL
59.2
David Sills
WR
57.3
William Crest
WR
54.5
Jovani Haskins
TE
54.4
Jack Allison
QB
50.7
Trevon Wesco
TE
48.4
--Freshman Leddie Brown earns the top grade on the offensive side of the ball after rushing for 115 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Brown had a whopping 73 yards after contact and averaged 5.21 yards after contact per attempt. He finished with five runs over 10 yards.
--Junior Marcus Simms graded out as the highest wide receiver on the team after hauling in 8 of the 9 passes thrown his way, 7 of which resulted in first downs. He finished with 119 total yards. He was graded especially high in his pass routes receiving a 90.8 over ten points higher than anybody else on the team.
--Senior offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste graded out as the top lineman receiving high marks in both pass blocking (86.9) and run blocking (84.5) without allowing a pressure.
Dravon Askew-Henry
S
74.2
Derrek Pitts
CB
72.0
Deamonte Lindsay
S
71.5
Jabril Robinson
DL
69.7
Josh Norwood
CB
68.5
Shea Campbell
LB
67.5
Hakeem Bailey
CB
67.2
David Long
LB
67.0
Keith Washington
CB
65.2
Adam Hensley
LB
64.9
Josh Chandler
LB
64.7
Dante Bonamico*
S
63.8
Kenny Robinson
S
63.7
Toyous Avery
S
62.5
Sean Mahone*
S
62.2
Stone Wolfley
DL
61.0
Darius Stills
DL
60.2
Jeffery Pooler
DL
59.5
Kenny Bigelow
DL
59.3
JoVanni Stewart
LB
58.5
Dante Stills
DL
57.0
Ezekiel Rose
DL
55.3
Jordan Adams*
CB
53.2
Brenon Thrift*
DL
52.8
Reese Donahue
DL
52.8
Dylan Tonkery
LB
52.7
--For the second consecutive game, senior SPUR Dravon Askew-Henry graded out as the top player on the defensive side of the ball. He graded high in tackling (76.9) and was the highest on the team in defensive coverage against wide receivers (79.8).
--In his first start, junior JoVanni Stewart graded out at 58.5 at SAM. The folks at PFF graded him high in tackling and run defense but he struggled in defensive coverage (39.8).
--MIKE linebacker Dylan Tonkery finished as the lowest graded player at 52.7 and had the lowest tackling grades of any player on the team at 18.5. He finished without a stop.
TOTAL:
The West Virginia offense finished with a grade of 91.5.
The unit received these grades for each facet.
Passing: 90.6
Pass Blocking: 74.2
Receiving: 79.6
Rushing: 83.2
Run Blocking: 77.7
--The passing numbers are similar to week one but there was a huge jump in the rushing department after grading out with a 57.5 in rushing and 58.5 in run blocking week one.
The defense also saw improvement with a grade of 69.6 over the 66.3 in week one.
The unit received these grades for each facet.
Rush Defense: 69.6
Tackle: 67.7
Pass Rush: 59.4
Defensive Coverage against Receivers: 69.4
--Each of those were an improvement over last week's grades outside of pass rush.