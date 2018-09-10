WVSports.com is excited to announce that the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game. In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed against Youngstown State. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, the majority of articles using PFF analytics will be premium articles. This is the best time to sign up for a WVSports.com subscription! You will not want to miss out on the new content that we will be producing! But first an explanation on the grades from PFF.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play. At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative. Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be. From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool. Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive. It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively. Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

OFFENSE:



Offense Week Two Grades Player Position Grade Leddie Brown RB 92.7 Marcus Simms WR 91.5 Will Grier QB 90.1 Dominique Maiden WR 81.9 Gary Jennings WR 80.6 Yodny Cajuste OL 80.4 Colton McKivitz OL 77.4 Kelby Wickline* OL 76.7 Kennedy McKoy RB 73.3 Joe Brown OL 72.7 Tevin Bush WR 72.3 Alec Sinkfield* RB 70.9 Martell Pettaway RB 68.0 Matt Jones OL 63.8 Jacob Buccigrossi OL 62.9 Chase Behrndt OL 62.3 T.J. Simmons WR 59.3 Josh Sills OL 59.2 David Sills WR 57.3 William Crest WR 54.5 Jovani Haskins TE 54.4 Jack Allison QB 50.7 Trevon Wesco TE 48.4

--Freshman Leddie Brown earns the top grade on the offensive side of the ball after rushing for 115 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Brown had a whopping 73 yards after contact and averaged 5.21 yards after contact per attempt. He finished with five runs over 10 yards. --Junior Marcus Simms graded out as the highest wide receiver on the team after hauling in 8 of the 9 passes thrown his way, 7 of which resulted in first downs. He finished with 119 total yards. He was graded especially high in his pass routes receiving a 90.8 over ten points higher than anybody else on the team. --Senior offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste graded out as the top lineman receiving high marks in both pass blocking (86.9) and run blocking (84.5) without allowing a pressure.

Defense Week Two Grades Player Position Grade Dravon Askew-Henry S 74.2 Derrek Pitts CB 72.0 Deamonte Lindsay S 71.5 Jabril Robinson DL 69.7 Josh Norwood CB 68.5 Shea Campbell LB 67.5 Hakeem Bailey CB 67.2 David Long LB 67.0 Keith Washington CB 65.2 Adam Hensley LB 64.9 Josh Chandler LB 64.7 Dante Bonamico* S 63.8 Kenny Robinson S 63.7 Toyous Avery S 62.5 Sean Mahone* S 62.2 Stone Wolfley DL 61.0 Darius Stills DL 60.2 Jeffery Pooler DL 59.5 Kenny Bigelow DL 59.3 JoVanni Stewart LB 58.5 Dante Stills DL 57.0 Ezekiel Rose DL 55.3 Jordan Adams* CB 53.2 Brenon Thrift* DL 52.8 Reese Donahue DL 52.8 Dylan Tonkery LB 52.7