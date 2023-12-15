West Virginia needed help in the secondary out of the transfer portal and has found exactly that with a commitment from Duquesne cornerback Ayden Garnes.

Garnes, 6-foot, 170-pounds, is coming off a season where he recorded 51 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and a sack during his sophomore campaign. The Philadelphia native played a total of 688 snaps and graded out as the highest rated defensive player on the Dukes roster.

The FCS transfer took an official visit to Morgantown during the Dec. 8 weekend after previously stopping at Cincinnati and made the decision to pick the Mountaineers.