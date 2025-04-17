West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Chance Moore

The Georgia native spent last season with St. Bonaventure where he averaged 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while starting all but one game.

Moore, 6-foot-6, 210-pounds, entered the transfer portal March 19 and took an official visit to Morgantown April 17 which led to his commitment to the Big 12 Conference program.

Moore started his career at Arkansas where he only played in five games and recorded five points and three rebounds before moving on to Missouri State. There, Moore started 20 of 31 games and averaged 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in nearly 27 minutes per contest during the 2023-24 season.

During his time at Missouri State, Moore played against the Mountaineers, where he scored 24 points and grabbed 8 rebounds while playing 37 minutes in a 67-59 loss.

Moore becomes the sixth commit for West Virginia out of the transfer portal this off-season under new head coach Ross Hodge joining UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha, North Texas forward Brenen Lorient, Chattanooga guard Honor Huff, Troy forward Jackson Fields and North Texas guard Jasper Floyd. The program also has received a commitment from Allen (Tx.) 2025 forward Deandre Thomas.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer of Moore and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program both now and in the future.

Fitting the program:

Moore has the length and athleticism to put the ball on the floor and put pressure on the rim. A total of 56-percent of his field goal attempts are at the rim and he is a versatile option that can draw defenders with his ability to get to the basket. That also leads to him drawing fouls and becoming a factor as somebody who can create problems for defenses with his ability to get downhill.

Moore is also an active defender with his length both in the passing lane with steals and with blocks for his position. Moore is a willing defender who should fit in well with what Hodge wants. Especially given the fact he is an impressive rebounder for his position and plays the role well.

Moore can shoot the three, but it isn’t one of his strengths as a career 30.3-percent shooter. He also is more apt at scoring at the basket than in catch and shoot opportunities.

Still, Moore brings a nice blend of skills that should only further strengthen the roster that Hodge has put in place with his length and athleticism as well as his defensive versatility.

Recruiting the position:

West Virginia continues to add pieces to the roster but the biggest needs are those versatile guards and forwards that can move around and fill multiple roles. Moore is a strong start here, but the Mountaineers are still going to need more to round out the roster which will become a focus.