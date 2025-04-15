West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Jasper Floyd

Floyd also experienced a run over the final four games of the season where he averaged 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists during the NIT as a key piece on the North Texas roster.

Floyd, 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, spent just one season with the Mean Green where he averaged 9.0 points, 3.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 42-percent from the floor and 34-percent from three.

There obviously is familiarity given the fact that Ross Hodge was his head coach during that season, and he was immediately linked to the program upon entering the transfer portal.

The Tampa, Florida native was at Fairfield prior to that for a season where he started 35 of 37 games and averaged 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Floyd also spent a season at Hillsborough College where he started all 26 games and averaged 14.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. The versatile guard started his career at Northwest Florida State where he played in 29 games and averaged 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Floyd has one season of eligibility remaining due to his time spent at the junior college level.

The transfer guard is the fifth addition for West Virginia in the past week along with North Texas forward Brenen Lorient, UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha, Chattanooga guard Honor Huff, Troy forward Jackson Fields and Allen (Tx.) 2025 forward Deandre Thomas.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer of Floyd and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program both now and in the future.

Fitting the program:

Floyd is an athletic guard that can get downhill and put pressure on the rim on the offensive end of the floor as evidenced by him netting 57-percent of his field goals and almost half of his field goal attempts in that area of the floor. A physical guard that can finish through contact, Floyd plays with a toughness on the offensive end even displaying the ability to score with his back to the basket against smaller opponents.

Floyd is comfortable taking shots in the mid-range although that is one area that needs to improve off the dribble. He is an effective three-point shooter both off the dribble with a nice step-back in his arsenal as well as in catch and shoot situations.

Floyd sees the floor well and is a strong passer especially in situations where he is able to draw the defense. A hard-nosed defender, Floyd also fits what West Virginia wants on that end of the floor as well.

There aren’t many questions here as Floyd has already played under Hodge and did it effectively. There is already a key understanding of what he wants out of his players and that familiarity will help with any transition. Throw onto that fact that the Mountaineers need back court help and it’s not a surprising development that Floyd will be following Hodge to Morgantown.

Recruiting the position:

Floyd brings familiarity running Hodge’s offense and understanding the expectations on defense, but the Mountaineers are going to need more guards to round out the roster even with Floyd and Huff in the fold at this state of the off-season.

The program has been linked to a number of key options already and the expectation is that the Mountaineers will add several more in order to fill out the roster with talented pieces.