West Virginia has continued to make over the 2022-23 backcourt and the commitment of Iowa graduate transfer point guard Joe Toussaint is just another major step in that.

Toussaint, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, spent three seasons with the Hawkeyes appearing in 98 games and making a total of 41 total starts. This is a seasoned point guard option, who brings not only experience but toughness to the Mountaineers backcourt.

This past season Toussaint started 21 of the 36 games while averaging 4.3 points, 3.2 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game over that span. He shot 42.3-percent from the field, 25.7-percent from three and 83.9-percent from the foul line.