West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Kekoura Tarnue
West Virginia has filled another need in the secondary from the transfer portal with a commitment from Jacksonville State defensive back Kekoura Tarnue.
Tarnue, 6-foot-1, 195-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Washington State, UAB, James Madison, Texas San Antonio, Utah State, Akron and a number of other schools once he entered the transfer portal April 16.
Tarnue took an official visit to West Virginia and picked the program at the end of that trip giving the Mountaineers another talented piece in the secondary.
The Liberia native spent only one season with the Gamecocks where he recorded 53 tackles and 3 interceptions to go along with 7 passes defended.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news