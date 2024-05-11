West Virginia has filled another need in the secondary from the transfer portal with a commitment from Jacksonville State defensive back Kekoura Tarnue.

Tarnue, 6-foot-1, 195-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Washington State, UAB, James Madison, Texas San Antonio, Utah State, Akron and a number of other schools once he entered the transfer portal April 16.

Tarnue took an official visit to West Virginia and picked the program at the end of that trip giving the Mountaineers another talented piece in the secondary.

The Liberia native spent only one season with the Gamecocks where he recorded 53 tackles and 3 interceptions to go along with 7 passes defended.