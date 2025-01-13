West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Max Brown

The Oklahoma native started his career at Florida where he redshirted during his first year and then completed 19-28 passes for 192 yards in 2023.

Brown, 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, played six games during his lone season with the 49ers where he completed 43-93 passes for 561 yards with 3 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

The West Virginia football program has added yet another signal caller to the room with a commitment from Charlotte quarterback Max Brown .

Brown tossed for 4,416 passing yards and 68 touchdowns over two seasons at Lincoln Christian. He was named District 3A MVP after throwing for 2,750 yards and 41 touchdowns to go along with 1,343 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns showcasing his dual threat capabilities.

The quarterback entered the transfer portal Dec. 1 and committed to the Mountaineers after visiting campus.

Brown joins a quarterback room that also has added Texas A&M transfer Jaylen Henderson this off-season.

He has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer of Brown and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.

The data:

Between his two stops at Florida and Charlotte over the past two seasons, Brown has played a total of 313 snaps. He has only completed 50.4 percent of his 123 attempts during that time with 3 touchdowns and 7 interceptions but has some metrics that certainly raise the eyebrows.

He had a total of 9 big time throws in just 62 completions, which are passes with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window.

Brown also has been an effective rusher with 222 yards at the quarterback spot with 106 of that coming off scrambles and 116 in designed run situations.

Still, it’s a small sample size for Brown but there are attributes that make this an interesting addition.

Fitting the program:

West Virginia has five quarterbacks on the roster now with the addition of Brown and three of them will have two years of eligibility left with Nicco Marchiol and Jaylen Henderson in that category. At worst, Brown is another experienced arm that has played at the FBS level with stints at both Florida and Charlotte.

At best, the Mountaineers have a potential option that can challenge for time on the field in what should be an open quarterback competition with a new coaching staff in town. Marchiol is going to be considered the favorite heading into spring, but Brown and Henderson are both going to be competing for time.

The Oklahoma native fared well in his time at Florida and while his numbers at Charlotte weren’t as impressive, he has on the field experience and gives the Mountaineers a more seasoned option there than relying on two freshmen in Scotty Fox and Khalil Wilkins.

Recruiting the position:

Now with five quarterbacks on the roster, it would seem that West Virginia would be done adding there for the time being but there is always the possibility that another could be in the mix depending on how things unfold in the spring. There are three quarterbacks with two years of eligibility remaining on the roster and each of them should be competing in the spring to see where they fit into the picture.