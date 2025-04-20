West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Treysen Eaglestaff

That included a 40-point effort against Alabama where he was 15-30 from the field and 8-18 from three across 40 minutes in a 97-90 defeat. Eaglestaff also had a 51-point effort against South Dakota State where he was 15-28 from the floor and 8-18 from three.

Eaglestaff, 6-foot-6, 190-pounds, was one of the top available scorers in the transfer market after finishing 48th nationally in points per game this past season at 18.9.

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program has landed a key scoring piece to the roster with a transfer pledge from North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff.

Eaglestaff initially committed to South Carolina March 30 over a long list of programs including Kentucky, Iowa, Kansas and many others before electing to back off that choice.

The North Dakota native spent three seasons with the Fighting Hawks where he appeared in 87 total games and started 75 during that time including starting every game during his final two years.

Eaglestaff showed significant improvement in each of those seasons including averaging 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists as a true freshman where he shot 39.8-percent from the floor and 34.5-percent from three. As a sophomore, Eaglestaff was elevated to a starting role and averaged 14.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 43.4-percent and 38.3-percent from deep.

This past season was Eaglestaff’s most productive at the college level after averaging 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 41.6-percent from the floor and 35.9-percent from three. He was one of the nation’s most productive scorers during the 2024-25 season.

Eaglestaff has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Eaglestaff becomes the seventh transfer addition for West Virginia this off-season joining UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha, North Texas forward Brenen Lorient, Chattanooga guard Honor Huff, Troy forward Jackson Fields, North Texas guard Jasper Floyd and St. Bonaventure wing Chance Moore.

The Mountaineers also have a commitment from Allen (Tx.) 2025 forward Deandre Thomas.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer commitment of Eaglestaff and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program both now and in the future.

Fitting the program:

Eaglestaff is simply a scorer. He had a usage rate of 26.9-percent for North Dakota last season and is a long, athletic guard that can put the ball in the basket from all three levels of the floor. He can score off the bounce to the rim and can use his size and length to finish in a crowd. Displays the ability to get the ball into the paint where he can finish or distribute the basketball when drawing an extra defender.

The talented guard is effective as the ball-handler in screening situations or in dribble hand-offs and is a comfortable spot up shooter across the board in the mid-range areas of the floor.

Eaglestaff also is a very effective three-point shooter both off the catch and when creating for himself. He has the ability to create shots for himself which was a need that the Mountaineers had when putting together the roster in its current format and he certainly will be able to handle that.

A strong passer, Eaglestaff demonstrates the ability to read the floor and make the right basketball play. He also is an effective weapon in the transition game given his offensive skill set.

West Virginia has landed a key addition to the roster build and one that generated plenty of interest from programs across the country both when he initially entered the transfer portal and opened his recruitment. This is exactly what the roster needed as a big guard that can create on his own and score at a high clip, but the question now becomes how will his production translate to the Big 12? It also gives the Mountaineers another lengthy option to put the ball on the floor along with Moore.

Eaglestaff gives the Mountaineers a major piece to the puzzle on how this roster will ultimately form.

Recruiting the position:

This is a major step for West Virginia with a big, lengthy guard that can simply do a lot of different things. Those aren’t easy to come by so landing Eaglestaff is a critical addition for what the Mountaineers roster is going to end up being when next season begins. Still, given the lack of depth in the backcourt expect West Virginia to continue to add pieces to the roster in the coming weeks.

The work isn’t done, but this is a strong piece to the build.