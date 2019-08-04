The West Virginia Mountaineers men's basketball team will be without one of its newcomers for its trip to Spain.

It was announced by the program on Sunday that incoming freshman Oscar Tshiebwe, who's originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, did not make the team's trip to Spain due to visa restrictions.

Tshiebwe played high school basketball for Kennedy Catholic in Hermitage, Pennsylvania and was a McDonald's All-American, ranking as the 26th best high school basketball player by Rivals in the 2019 class.

According to the press release, the Mountaineers arrived in Spain Sunday morning and will play three games during their trip.

The first will take place Tuesday against the Madrid All-Stars which is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. ET tip-off.