Bob Huggins can’t help but feel like a broken record at this point when it comes to listing the problems with his West Virginia basketball team through a four-game conference losing streak.

The veteran head coach reels off that his team can’t continue to miss shots, particularly close to the basket. Can’t keep missing free throws. Can’t keep turning the ball over and must find a way to play better defense as well as rebound the basketball at a higher rate if they want to find a way to close out games.