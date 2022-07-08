West Virginia must make the climb in year four
The line has been drawn in the sand.
If West Virginia is going to take a step forward this season, and clearly that's the hope of the fan base, it’s going to have to surpass the expectations set forth for the program by those that cover the league.
West Virginia has been tabbed as the eighth best team in the Big 12 Conference in the league’s annual pre-season media poll.
