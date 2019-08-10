Dante Bonamico isn’t one to shy away from a challenge.

His decision to attend West Virginia as a walk-on out of nearby Bridgeport High School was one that was based around testing himself on a daily basis.

Sure, the in-state prospect could have seen a quicker path to playing time at a smaller school but the idea of competing and earing an opportunity at the state’s flagship institution was appealing enough.

Bonamico understood at the time that wasn’t going to be easy. He started his career as a walk-on and quickly found himself in the zero glamour role of scout team. In that role players are tasked behind the scenes with familiarizing themselves and mimicking opposing teams.

The purpose is to provide the first and second teams with a good look at what to expect on defense. It’s a role that Bonamico embraced without hesitation.

Often these players aren’t recognized in print or anywhere outside of their own teammates and coaches so it’s a thankless post. Players that work on scout team more often than not do not travel with the team and stay behind the scenes. But it’s not a job that doesn’t come with some perks.

For Bonamico he realized that doing his job there could lead to being on the travel squad eventually so he spent time better learning the game of football and applying it to the West Virginia defense. That was especially true mimicking the safety spot in a defense such as Iowa State, which asks a lot there.

“Being on scout team isn’t necessarily a charitable thing, it gives you a chance to improve and learn,” Bonamico said.

The in-state prospect grew up always wanting to play at West Virginia but the opportunity to prove to himself that he could make his mark at the highest level of college football was a driving force in his first few years on campus. That determination paid off when he first was anointed to the travel team as a redshirt freshman in the season opener against Virginia Tech, although he didn’t get into the game.

Bonamico elevated his role to multiple avenues of special teams and soon even found himself on defense for 35 snaps last season with an expectation it could grow more this year. Bonamico took great pride in his role on special teams and used it as a spring board.

“That’s where it all started on special teams from day one,” he said.

Vic Koenning, the new defensive coordinator, approached Bonamico about working with the safety position and using his experience, albeit limited, to help a group that lacks it. He made the move but then was asked to return to his more natural post at spear.

The former Indians athlete had been spending time with the first and second team units in fall camp, showcasing that development he has made.

"“He played there during the spring, so he’s really familiar with the position and now that I have him back, it will be Bonamico, JoVanni Stewart and Kwantel Raines. Each one of those guys have a different skill sets that I can utilize so they give us a lot of versatility," he said.

But through it all he hasn’t changed his approach and spent time this summer working on all levels of his development in the weight room.

“I’m still going nose to the grind stone every day,” he said.

While a different scheme with calls, names and alignment the principles on defense remain the same. Bonamico understands that losing two players the caliber that West Virginia lost in the off-season make things difficult but that is what opportunity is all about.

And Bonamico understands that concept all too well.

“Nobody thinks we’re any good so let’s go prove them wrong,” he said.

A subject he is well versed is to date.