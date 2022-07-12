For the first time in a decade there will be changes to the West Virginia assistant coaching pool.

Longtime assistant Erik Martin has left behind his post of 15-years to take the next step in his career as the head coach at South Carolina State.

A former player under Bob Huggins, Martin came to Morgantown in 2007 and has been a key member of the coaching staff since that point. He has worked primarily with the bigs and has been a constant presence on the bench during the last decade and a half.