West Virginia officially ranked for the first time this season

West Virginia baseball is officially ranked for the first time this season, as they are No. 24 in D1Baseball's Top 25.

While the Mountaineers have been ranked in other polls, this is the first time they are ranked by D1Baseball, which serves as the official poll of college baseball.

The Mountaineers are 30-4 on the season and are currently in first place in the Big 12 at 10-3. WVU is currently riding a 10-game winning streak, and they have won eight straight Big 12 games.

The Mountaineers are one of three Big 12 teams ranked as Arizona sits at No. 22, West Virginia at No. 24, and TCU at No. 25.

The Mountaineers were also ranked in Baseball America's most recent poll, sitting at No. 22 in their most recent poll released Monday.

WVU has eclipsed the 30-win mark and they are currently the only Big 12 team to get to 30 wins. The Mountaineers also have the fewest overall losses (4) of any power conference team. Texas, Arkansas, and Tennessee each have five overall losses, and they are ranked No. 1, No. 2, and No. 4, in this week's D1Baseball poll respectively.

WVU will face Marshall on the road on Tuesday before they host Cincinnati for a three-game series this weekend in Morgantown.



