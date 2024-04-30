Advertisement
West Virginia pass rusher Dudley to transfer portal

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia redshirt junior pass rusher Brayden Dudley has entered the transfer portal.

Dudley, 6-foot-2, 256-pounds, spent three seasons with the Mountaineers where he appeared in just three games and recorded three tackles.

The Georgia native will have two years of eligibility remaining.

