River Grove (Ill.) Triton College forward Patrick Suemnick has always had the goal of playing at the highest level of college basketball and beyond.

But as a high school senior he didn’t hold a single offer until the final game of his season from any level of basketball. The 6-foot-8, 230-pounder generated some high major interest from DePaul and Virginia Tech but would eventually sign with Robert Morris after a season at prep school sight unseen.