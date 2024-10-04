PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

West Virginia preparing for skilled Oklahoma State offense

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia expects to see a heavy dose of the run-pass-option against Oklahoma State.

And that means finding a way for each piece of the defense to do their part to play as a unit.

“Everybody doing their 1-11. That’s the biggest part. If you’ve got a pass coverage responsibility or you’ve got a run fit just do it on that play,” linebacker Trey Lathan said.

As part of the RPO, the quarterback has the option to run or throw the ball depending on what the read-man on the defense does on any particular play. It requires the opposing quarterback to either hand the ball off or pull it and throw the football off a play-action type of look.

“You’ve got to have good eyes. The quarterbacks reading a lot of different things, reading linebackers, the end and the corners,” Lathan said.

Stopping running back Ollie Gordon is the first focus for the Mountaineers and the Cowboys will utilize the run to fit whoever the seventh or eighth fitter on the defense is going to be depending on the formation.

“We've got to figure out a way to contain him. And I think everything in the game plan then feeds off that,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Still, due to the nature of the offense, it opens up the possibility of explosive pass plays.

“And a lot of their explosive passes have come off that. You know, they've thrown the glance. Again, it kind of, regardless of who the coordinator has been there, you can go back for a really long time, they've been throwing those glances to the field and to the boundary, and kind of those deep slants,” West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said.

Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman is getting the football out quickly this season and has only been sacked once over the first five games of the season. He has shown the ability to make good decisions in those instances which makes it difficult to attempt to entice him to throw the ball.

The Cowboys also feature a talented group of wide receivers who are equipped with the speed to make things happen after the catch.

Still, the challenge is to try to affect the quarterback even if you can’t get back there to sack him.

“It's not like they're not, they're not gaining, you know, they're not making plays. They are. So extremely explosive, you know, they've given up one sack and then the whole season for a reason,” coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “And the ball’s coming out.”


