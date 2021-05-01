WVSports - West Virginia QB Doege makes strides, but more work to do

It was no secret that the West Virginia coaching staff wanted to see some specific things out of senior quarterback Jarret Doege this past spring when it comes to his development.

And for the most part, they did.

Doege played the role of the first team quarterback in the spring and finished the Gold-Blue game by connecting on 10-14 passes for 79-yards including an impressive toss to Winston Wright to the sideline. It wasn’t all perfect, but the senior did showcase some improvement in several key areas.

Doege displayed a consistent arm through spring and noticeably moved better in the pocket both extending plays and even not being bashful when it came to keeping the ball. While he’s not going to be confused as a dual-threat option, Doege showcased an ability to pick up yards with his feet in the open practices and even kept the ball for a one-yard touchdown on a read play in the spring game.

“I was excited he pull the ball on the zone read down at the goal line and scored,” head coach Neal Brown said. “That’s something that’s been a point of emphasis.”

The signal caller isn’t going to have designed run plays called for him, but when he is in the situation where the defense gives him a pull read, he has to continue to showcase he can do it.

Doege also displayed the ability to manipulate the pocket with his movements buying him more time to make throws to areas of the field. That was something that was a major issue at times in 2020 despite solid numbers and was a primary area that needed addressed heading into spring ball.

Outside of one bad period in camp, Doege was sharp throwing the football and demonstrated the ability to extend plays to make plays throwing the ball. Brown mentioned a fourth down completion that Doege created by buying time and did the same in another practice when he moved to the right and found an open receiver. That is exactly what the coaches wanted from him.

“That’s what we’re talking about. To the untrained eye, I’m not sure they notice that, but those little minute things will make a big difference for him,” Brown said.

Connecting down the field and stretching defenses also was a concern to Brown and company, and he demonstrated some of that in the spring game especially with one toss coming to mind.

“The ball he threw to Isaiah Esdale was a perfect pass and that’s something we really focused on this spring to be more accurate on deep balls,” he said.

Doege was only 18-60 on passes thrown over 20+ yards last season, but Brown walked away from the spring feeling much more encouraged in that department overall. If Doege is able to take significant steps both in his accuracy down the field and moving the pocket, his ceiling certainly rises.

That is something that the Mountaineers will definitely take heading into the fall.

“I feel much better about that after 15 practices,” Brown said.