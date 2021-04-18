West Virginia quarterbacks showing improvement in key areas this spring
The final real tune up prior to the annual Gold-Blue game was a chance for the West Virginia quarterbacks to showcase the jumps that they’ve made in the off-season.
Head coach Neal Brown had previously told freshman quarterback Garrett Greene that he would be given one opportunity to go completely live this spring and that day came Saturday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news