West Virginia returns to AP Top 25 following upset win over Iowa State

After dropping out of the AP Top 25 Poll last week, West Virginia returned on Monday, ranking No. 23 in the country, receiving 240 votes.

The Mountaineers had a 1-1 week, falling to No. 10 Houston, before upsetting No. 2 Iowa State. The Cyclones entered the game with only one loss on the season, a two-point defeat to No. 1 Auburn.

Last week West Virginia received 61 votes in the AP Poll, which was No. 28 in the country. The Mountaineers were also ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, but jumped up two spots, to No. 23 in the country.

This is the second week the Mountaineers have been ranked in the AP Top 25 this season. This is the first time since the 2020-2021 season that West Virginia has spent at least two weeks in the AP Top 25.

This week there are four Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 25 and four others received votes.

This week, the Mountaineers play a home game against Arizona State on Tuesday before traveling to face Kansas State on Saturday. Tip-off from the WVU Coliseum on Saturday is set for 9:00 p.m.