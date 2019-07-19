West Virginia redshirt junior Jovani Haskins has been named to John Mackey Award Watch List, which recognizes college football's most outstanding tight end each season.

Haskins, a Bergenfield, New Jersey native, played in all 12 games for West Virginia last season, catching 16 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.

He is projected to be the starter at tight end for the Mountaineers this upcoming season with the departure of Trevon Wesco, who was selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft.

Two other Big 12 tight ends also made the watch list in Oklahoma's Grant Calcaterra and Iowa State's Charlie Kolar.

According to a press release, the recipient of this award is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

The winner of the John Mackey Award will be announced on Dec. 11 and then presented live on Dec. 12 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.

