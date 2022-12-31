West Virginia wanted to add at least one quarterback in the 2023 class and was able to do that with Charlotte Catholic signal caller Sean Boyle.

Boyle, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, flew somewhat under the radar nationally with other scholarship offers from Rutgers, South Florida, Memphis, Charlotte and Connecticut but some of that is tied to his high school offense.

Despite being a two-time state champion, Boyle played in a wing-t offense that relied on the run and didn’t necessarily showcase some of the things that he can do at the position.

“His stats haven’t been off the charts because they run the football,” head coach Neal Brown said. “But he’s a really talented guy.”

The Mountaineers were able to see Boyle in person multiple times, including during a camp in the summer. This past season Boyle tossed for 1,941 yards and 21 touchdowns but displayed the characteristics that the program was searching for at the position.

“You can watch the film. He’s really smooth. For a guy that a lot of his background is in a wing-t offense, he’s got a winning pedigree. He’s sneaky athletic, that’s extremely accurate,” Brown said. “He ran well, we had him in our camp, he ran well and he’s a quick learner.”

Because he doesn’t have a ton of experience in the shotgun, there isn’t a lot of bad habits that need to be corrected which means that the coaches will be able build him up once he arrives on campus.

And the good news is that is set to occur at the mid-term as Boyle will be arriving in January.

“We’re looking forward to getting him here and I think his upside is really high,” Brown said.

Add in the fact that Boyle has ties to the school with his mother being from Morgantown as well as a West Virginia graduate the decision to tab him as the quarterback in the class made sense.

Brown believes that the best football for Boyle is yet to come and he is expected to be the only quarterback addition to the class moving into spring football.

“He’s a guy that’s kind of flying under the radar and when people see him this spring at the spring game or a couple of the open practices they’re going to say, ‘hey where did this guy come from’,” Brown said.