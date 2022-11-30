West Virginia has wrapped up the 2022 season and senior day is in the rear-view mirror. But that might not be the end for a pair of players who walked during the event.

Offensive lineman Doug Nester and wide receiver Sam James both walked out and heard their names called with the rest of their senior class but due to the free years awarded for COVID-19 the pair could return if they elect to do so.

Nester, a two-year starter, transferred into Morgantown from Virginia Tech where he has developed into a standout on the offensive line for the Mountaineers. He made the decision to walk in large part because the coaching staff encouraged him to.

That isn’t because they were pushing him out the door, but instead it’s so hard to predict the future that it’s best to take the opportunity to be recognized by the fan-base.

“I thought I might as well never know what the future might hold in a couple weeks so I went ahead and did it,” Nester said.

Still, Nester has yet to decide on what his next step will be.

“Just waiting to hear some news on anything and talking over with the family and making the right decision,” he said.

It was a difficult emotional balance for Nester as he had to go through the pomp and circumstance of senior day with his family on the field not knowing if this will truly be it. The West Virginia native always dreamt of playing for his home state team and has had the opportunity to do that which is something he’ll always cherish.

“Just being able to play for my state I grew up in is just an honor to me,” he said.

Wide receiver Sam James put together a career season on the field including catching three touchdowns in what could be his final performance at Mountaineer Field.

Like Nester, James is still weighing his options on what could come next and plans on sitting down with the coaches as well as his family to come to a decision.

James has already spent five seasons with the program, but the opportunity to return for a sixth could be attractive depending on how things unfold in the off-season. The Georgia native ranks fifth all-time in career receptions at the school and eighth in receiving yards over his career.

“Felt like a heartbreak felt like a good relationship coming to an end. Probably on to better things in life,” James said after his senior day contest.

The season didn’t go as either senior planned but now in the coming weeks they will weigh their options as a possible return could be in the cards. These aren't the only two considering a possible return, but either would be a good start for 2023.