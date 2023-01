It had been over 700 days since West Virginia had won a Big 12 Conference road game prior to knocking off Texas Tech 76-61 Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers broke a streak of 12-consecutive road losses in the league dating back to Feb. 23, 2021. That’s almost two years of struggles on the road for the program in conference. It's the first time that West Virginia had beaten a Big 12 team by double digits since knocking off Kansas State in January of 2021.