West Virginia will hire Appalachian State’s Victor Cabral as outside linebackers coach according to Cabral's social media release.

Cabral served as the other Mountaineers' defensive line coach since 2023 but now will join West Virginia as the final assistant spot.

Cabral, a native of Naples, Florida, has been coaching since the 2005-06 campaign with multiple stops at his alma mater Georgia Southern, along with time at Georgia Military, Samford and finally his stop at Appalachian State before heading to Morgantown.

The Mountaineers have been looking to replace safeties coach Dontae Wright since he first took the job as co-defensive coordinator at Troy and will do so by shifting the responsibilities around on the defensive side.

West Virginia now has the full allotment of 10 assistant coaches on staff when Cabral's hire is made official by the university.