West Virginia to play Memphis in Frisco Bowl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 25 Memphis (10-2), representing the American Athletic Conference and West Virginia (6-6), representing the Big 12 Conference, will meet in the 2024 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 9 p.m. ET at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The game will air on ESPN and simulcast on ESPN+, the leading sports streaming service.

"We are excited to have two outstanding teams participate in the 2024 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Memphis Tigers," Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl Executive Director Sean Johnson said. "We look forward to hosting this great matchup and welcoming the teams and their passionate fan bases to Frisco, Texas, for an exciting week of bowl events and a fantastic game at Toyota Stadium."

West Virginia will appear in its fourth bowl game in five years. The Mountaineers come to the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl with a 6-6 record overall. They are led by senior offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, who has been named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, which is given to the best college interior lineman. Milum has not allowed a sack in 45 of the past 47 games, including not allowing any over the past two seasons. He was named Mid-Season Outland Trophy winner by PFF College and Mid-Season Offensive Tackle of the Year by the CollegeFootballNetwork.

Memphis is bowl-eligible for the 11th consecutive year and is currently ranked #25 in the latest AP Poll. The Tigers are led by senior quarterback Seth Henigan, who is the AAC's all-time leading passer with 13,972 yards. He also holds the record as the winningest quarterback in the program's history and is among only three active FBS quarterbacks who have passed for over 100 touchdowns in their careers (Dillon Gabriel; Oregon and Will Rogers; Washington).

Chad Scott will serve as the interim head coach and lead the Mountaineers into the Dec. 17 game. This marks West Virginia's 41st bowl appearance, the first in the Frisco Bowl and 20th bowl game in the past 23 years. This is the first meeting between the two schools and it will be the 86th meeting with a school from the American Athletic Conference. The Mountaineers last faced a team from the AAC when they defeated Army, 24-20, in the 2020 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Ticket information for the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl will be released as it becomes available.

The Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl is one of 17 college football bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events.