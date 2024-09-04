Odih, 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, received an offer from West Virginia on July 24 but the Mountaineers were able to secure a visit, and that no doubt helped the Big 12 Conference program in his recruitment.

South Kent (Ct.) 2025 guard Kelvin Odih came into his West Virginia official visit with an open mind and left Morgantown with a positive impression of what the program has to offer.

“My visit was great. The program was very family-oriented. They were honest and straight up, the facilities were incredible,” he said.

Assistant Tom Ostrom has been the primary recruiter for Odih, and he spent the most time with him throughout the weekend. The Mountaineers made it clear that the Rivals.com three-star prospect could come in and make an impact from the jump in the program.

“They plan on me coming in there and having an impact right away,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Odih anywhere from the one to the three and he was able to get a good look at how he could fit into what the Mountaineers want to do on both ends of the floor. That also checked his boxes.

“I fit in perfectly with their fast offense in transition and a lot of cutting as well,” he said.

Odih admitted that the experience definitely surpassed his overall expectations and only helped the Mountaineers in the race for his signature. The plan is now to head to Creighton Sept. 13 before going to Colorado Sept. 21 and then Rutgers Oct. 4.

West Virginia along with those three schools and Oklahoma State and Louisville make up his top six.