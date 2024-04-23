West Virginia WR Horton to enter transfer portal
West Virginia wide receiver EJ Horton will enter the transfer portal.
He announced the news on his social media.
The senior appeared in 11 games last season after transferring over from Marshall and turned that into 10 catches for 201 yards and a score.
The Louisville, Kentucky native saw a total of 165 snaps last season.
He will have one year of eligibility left at his next stop.
