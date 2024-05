Malashevich enrolled at West Virginia in 2019 and appeared in 42 games over his career at wide receiver and on various special teams units.

The Spring Valley product hauled in one catch for 30 yards along with 4 kickoff returns for 54 yards and 5 punt returns for 12 yards during that time.

Malashevich earned a scholarship offer from West Virginia in 2021 and will have one year of eligibility remaining in his career.

As a senior in high school he finished with 37 receptions for 915 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 895 yards and 11 touchdowns earning first team all-state honors in the process.