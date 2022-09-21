West Virginia has their starting quarterback this season in JT Daniels.

And while he could have another year of eligibility, if he chooses to take it, it’s never too early to look ahead at how some of the younger options on the roster are developing.

Redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene continues to have packages develop for him each game in case he gets the call to throw a curveball at opponents.

The Mountaineers did that in the opener for a snap against Pittsburgh and is something that is on the table every week.

“We continue to have him ready to play at all times,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Greene got on the field against Towson and rushed for 59-yards and a touchdown while also completing 3-6 passes for 45-yards.

A pair of freshmen in redshirt Goose Crowder and true freshman Nicco Marchiol have both gotten plenty of work in the developmental program. Crowder was able to also see time in the Towson game and looked the part going 6-6 for 57-yards and a score while flashing an impressive arm.

Marchiol, a former four-star recruit, is of keen interest to fans of the program given his abilities and upside.

Marchiol led Hamilton to an 11-1 record and a berth in the Arizona Open Division state semifinals as a senior, while passing for a school-record 2,690 yards and 37 touchdown passes. He also added 369 yards and 6 more scores on the ground flashing his dual threat abilities.

The freshman competed with Greene and Crowder in the spring for the quarterback job, but none was able to make enough headway leading to Daniels being added to the program.

The coaching staff has seen Marchiol make significant strides in large part because of all the opportunities he is given throughout the week for reps. There is a scrimmage Sunday, a 7-on-7 Tuesday, team reps Wednesday and another 7-on-7 Thursday.

Marchiol was able to get in the Towson game and completed 2-4 passes for 32 yards and the first touchdown of his career.

“He’s taking it serious. He's working. He's got really good talent and the game is slowing down for him,” Brown said.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has seen Marchiol make some significant strides and while you can’t replace on-the-field experience he has certainly made jumps with his understanding.

“Confidence comes with seeing things and getting a lot of reps in it. You throw it with a little more crisp, a little more pop,” Harrell said. “It’s fun to watch a guy get better and better. He can see that; he can feel that. That’s been a lot of fun and he continues to grow.”

There is a lot of time left for each of these options, but the Mountaineers are excited over the strides that are being made by the young signal callers.

"I feel really good our current situation and I feel really good about the future of it as well," Brown said.