What Jax State players could follow Rich Rodriguez to West Virginia?

(Photo by © Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The transfer portal window opened this past Monday across college football, and with the hiring of Rich Rodriguez to be the new head coach of the Mountaineers, it's likely the portal will be used by current WVU players as well as to add future players to Rodriguez's roster. We look at what players currently on Jax State could follow Rodriguez to Morgantown.

Advertisement

Fred Perry

Fred Perry is a safety who was in his third season at Jax State. He is listed at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, and was second on the team in tackles with 97.0. He also had 9.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season. Perry graded out to be a 67.4 overall grade on defense but played the run well, with an 83.0 grade, good enough for fourth-best on the team. Perry is a physical tackler with a nose for the football and could be used in a more hybrid-safety position at WVU.

Cam Vaughn

Cam Vaughn is a wide receiver, listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. He was a redshirt freshman this past season and was the Gamecocks' top receiver. He totaled 39 catches for 620 yards and had four touchdowns as well. He graded out as the fourth-best offensive player on Jax State this season. Having depth at the wide receiver position is never a bad thing and Vaughn is a proven threat at that position.

Zechariah Poyser

Zecharaiah Poyser is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound, defensive back who has already entered his name into the transfer portal. He totaled 75.0 tackles this season and also had three interceptions. Poyser has great size at the defensive back position and can be physical but also finds the football. WVU's secondary will likely need to be overhauled and Poyser would be a good place to start. He graded out with the second-best overall defensive grade with an 80.8 and an 81.0 coverage grade. WVU's best coverage grade this season for any player was 76.5.

Reginald Hughes

Reginald Hughes is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker who was third on the team in tackles with 83.0 and also had 9.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. Hughes graded to a 75.2 tackling grade this season. The future of the linebacker position for WVU is currently somewhat up in the air with Josiah Trotter having entered the transfer portal. Hughes is a skilled guy at that spot who could follow Rodriguez.

Geimere Latimer

Geimere Latimer was a sophomore cornerback at Jax State this past season and has two years of experience under his belt, playing in 13 games last season as a true freshman. Latimer had 42.0 tackles, four pass breakups, and three interceptions this season. Latimer brings youth but also still has a lot of football already played. He's another guy who could join a WVU secondary that struggled in 2024. Latimer had the fifth-best overall grade on Jax State's defense this season.

Will O'Steen