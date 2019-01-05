The early signing period has come and passed but there is still work to be done for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers sit with a total of 16 new commitments to go along with the two players that were counted as part of the group when they enrolled in August leaving a total of seven slots remaining.

More importantly West Virginia now is set to have a new head coach and group of assistants which will change the dynamics of the group moving forward.

As for how those remaining slots will be used?