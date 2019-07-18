What's the latest at running back for WVU in the 2020 class?
West Virginia has yet to receive a commitment at running back in the current class but the Mountaineers do have options on the board to change that.
Expect the program to take two running backs in this class at the end of the day in order to replace the two departing seniors at the end of the year. That would make the total four true running backs with the two future freshmen to go along with Leddie Brown and Tony Mathis and a player that could play the position or wide receiver in Alec Sinkfield.
So who's on the board and what's the latest with each?
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news