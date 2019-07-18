West Virginia has yet to receive a commitment at running back in the current class but the Mountaineers do have options on the board to change that.

Expect the program to take two running backs in this class at the end of the day in order to replace the two departing seniors at the end of the year. That would make the total four true running backs with the two future freshmen to go along with Leddie Brown and Tony Mathis and a player that could play the position or wide receiver in Alec Sinkfield.

So who's on the board and what's the latest with each?