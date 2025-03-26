What the numbers say about Ross Hodge's two seasons at North Texas

West Virginia men's basketball has found their new head coach, hiring North Texas' Ross Hodge. Hodge spent the last two seasons as the head coach of North Texas, compiling a 46-23 record during that time including a 27-8 record this past season. Hodge now comes to WVU, bringing his philosophy of good defense, with strong shooting ability from the outside.

Offense

Offensively, Hodge's teams the last two seasons have relied heavily on the three, but they still have struggled to score. This year, UNT scored 68 points per game, which was last in the American. The year prior, they scored 69.2 points per game which was second-worst in the conference. UNT's 45.10 field goal percentage was fifth in the league this year and 140th in the country. However, from beyond the arc, they shot 36.10 percent this year, which was fourth in the league and 69th in the country. Last season, UNT shot 37.70 percent from deep, which was best in the American and 14th in the country. They also made 8.4 3-pointers per game last year, which was top 100 in the country. From the free throw line, UNT was 30th in the country this year, shooting 77 percent. Last year, they shot 74 percent from the charity stripe. On the offensive glass, KenPom said UNT was 93rd in the country in offensive rebounding percentage. During UNT's eight losses, they averaged 60.1 points per game, while during their 27 wins, they averaged 70.3 points per game.

Defense