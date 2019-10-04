It’s been a long journey since Vandarius Cowan last played in a college football game.

A journey that has been defined by changes. He has switched both teams and positions since last playing as a freshman at Alabama and now sits at the doorsteps of making his way back onto the field.

There was a year-long absence from the game due to transfer rules after coming over from the Crimson Tide and then an additional four-game suspension to open this year. That leaves the total at 17 games he’s been sidelined since arriving in Morgantown last August.

Now, with the suspension served Cowan is primed to make his long-awaited debut in a West Virginia uniform. But what exactly do the Mountaineers have?

Well, that’s a good question.

Physically the redshirt sophomore stands out tipping the scales at 6-foot-4, 240-pounds, with athleticism to spare. A near perfect mesh for what the Mountaineers want at the pass-rushing bandit linebacker spot, it took some time for Cowan to find his way there.

He started as an inside linebacker, before making the move to the other inside spot in the scheme at bandit, although it is actually positioned more on the edge in the framework of the defense.

“I don’t think we know yet. I wish I could answer that. We obviously don’t know yet what he does best,” coordinator Vic Koenning said. “He’s got some football instincts.”

Other traits that Koenning attaches to Cowan is his natural feel and vision on the field. Still, with such a long layoff from actual games it’s hard to place high expectations in his first appearance. That means tempering expectations is a wise approach but there is room for growth moving forward.

“It’s going to be his first game in a really long time so we’ll see how he plays,” he said. “I don’t know reps. I don’t think anybody knows yet so we’ll just play that by ear.”

Cowan also had to overcome some issues off the field and has put himself in position there as well to take the next step and move toward making an impact on the field.

“As long as you show up for work every day and you ain’t quit then you ain’t beat,” Koenning said.

One thing that is for sure is he received more work in practice ahead of time and should be prepared to step in and provide some snaps on defense as well as on special teams.

West Virginia left tackle Colton McKivitz has gone against a number of different pass rushers in the Big 12 Conference and has seen some things out of Cowan that has caught his attention.

“He’s got a pretty big toolbox really. He’s a pretty good bull rusher but he’s also got speed off the edge. So that transition from speed to bull is a pretty hard thing to block,” he said.

Worst case scenario is that Cowan becomes a complementary piece at the bandit spot which has been struggling to find reliable depth behind starter Quondarius Qualls. Out of the 299 defensive snaps this season, the senior has been used on 240 of them or essentially 60 plays per game. It’s a number that is uncomfortably high for a position as physically demanding as the bandit where players are asked to not only set the edge and get after the quarterback but hold coverage responsibilities as well.

Teammates have noticed a change in his approach as well.

“His attitude toward the game. He wants to be the best out there and wants to succeed,” junior nose guard Darius Stills said. “…This guy is legit.”

It’s been a long wait for Cowan but it’s almost over, regardless what role he settles into.

“I look forward to watching him,” head coach Neal Brown said.

As does the rest of West Virginia.