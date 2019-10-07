West Virginia lost not one, but two wide receivers to injury in the second half against Texas.

Both redshirt freshman Sam James and sophomore Sean Ryan left the game and while the extent of those ailments have yet to be determined, it could force somebody else to step up in their place.

“Next man up. We’ve just got to figure out who he is,” coordinator Matt Moore said.

If it comes to either of those starters missing time, that next man up could have already gotten an extended audition in the late moments against the Longhorns.

Redshirt freshman Bryce Wheaton was one of the early standouts from fall camp after an up-and-down spring but he wasn’t able to carry that momentum over. He had collected only one gran for seven yards in the opener and appeared in only 38 snaps over the past three games before Saturday.

But with injuries mounting, Wheaton was thrown into the mix and made the most of his chances pulling in both of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown. It was by far his most productive outing of his short career and is perhaps a glimpse into what the coaches have seen in him at times.

And while the circumstances are far from ideal, perhaps being forced into action was exactly what he needed to put himself in position to get going.

“It was really good to see because we’ve been waiting for that since we got here because he looks like a dude,” Moore said. “Hopefully he gets a little confidence with those catches and we can start getting him the ball because he can be advantageous against corners in this league.”

Wheaton possesses length and size in his repertoire and the way he was able to rise to the occasion despite not seeing the field much over the past three games was telling to his teammates.

“He was ready to step up and make a play,” redshirt junior wide receiver T.J. Simmons said.

“He was able to come back in there after not seeing the field too much and make plays,” redshirt junior quarterback Austin Kendall said. “I think that was a positive notch on his belt.”

Even if either of the other outside wide receivers don’t end up missing anytime, Wheaton at least could help further develop depth at a position that has needed it.

It was a series of plays late in a game, but it might be the spark Wheaton needed.