Leddie Brown is going to play this fall.

That much is assured.

Especially when you consider the adjustments to the rules governing redshirts that will afford players the opportunity to play in as many as four games without losing a year of eligibility.

But the real question becomes what about after that?

Well, if early returns are any indication Brown has more than held his own throughout fall camp and into the practices leading up to the regular season opener. Nobody, especially running backs coach Marquel Blackwell, is promising Brown anything but his play might force his hand.

“He’s a special kid. He’s shown so many different things that’s natural,” Blackwell said. “You want to do right by him and make sure he gets a little bit, and as that continues to build he’ll be pretty good.”

“His approach, the way he goes about it, the way he follows the other guys, he has something in him that you need as a freshman,” he added.

But that doesn’t come as a surprise given the fact that Brown was a highly recruited four-star prospect that was one of the centerpieces to the 2018 class. Skilled as both a rusher and a pass catcher, Brown was the top target on the recruiting trail at the position for the Mountaineers.

The Delaware native received his first offer from West Virginia and the program continued that pursuit when he moved schools to the Philadelphia area Neumann-Goretti High.

Physically, Brown already has it, that much is clear when watching practice. He is already over 210-pounds and is just under 6-foot tall making him an imposing presence as a true freshman.

“Leddie, that’s a big body. He just forward leans downhill,” junior running back Martell Pettaway said.

But the rave reviews for Brown don’t just end at the running back room as senior quarterback Will Grier as well as various other players up and down the roster have highlighted his play.

For example.

“We have four talented backs, Leddie, especially, is looking really good,” senior wide receiver Gary Jennings said.

But there’s more to it than simply looking the part. If Brown is going to be able to remain on the field for an extended period of time, he has to handle himself in pass blocking situations as well.

That is typically the biggest challenge for freshmen but so far so good when it comes to Brown.

“Leddie has been making strides. I think every day he has a better understanding of it,” offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said. “Pass protection will separate you from a starting job.”

West Virginia currently has four running backs on the roster that could be vying for playing time so the focus for Blackwell is to decide who plays and when they will do it.

Brown is oozing with potential and there certainly room for him to work his way even more into the plans in the backfield.

“He has a lot of potential. Obviously, he’s what you want physically, but it’s a time thing,” he said.