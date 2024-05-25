The West Virginia basketball program currently has ten scholarship players committed for the 2024-25 season which leaves the door open for the coaching staff to add as many as three to the roster.

So, what are the primary needs and where does head coach Darian DeVries elect to utilize those open spots? There are a lot of avenues that the coaching staff could take but here is my best idea on where the remaining spots could go.

One of the biggest needs to fill things out comes in the form of a shooter/scorer that can play off the ball given what is already in place on the team.

The Mountaineers already have a pair of playmakers that can create with the ball in point guard Javon Small and forward Tucker DeVries but has a need for a guard or wing that can play off those two and score on catch-and-shoot situations or off screens. Simply put, West Virginia needs to find a reliable option who can hit shots and space the floor in order to allow those two to operate and make defenses pay in that department.

Obviously, it’s a bonus if this option can do a variety of things on the offensive end but there’s only one basketball and finding that option that can hit shots off the catch is a missing piece to this roster.

There are a number of options that would fit this need in the transfer portal but with only freshman guard Jonathan Powell on the roster that fills this and that means more experience is a necessity that can play more minutes.

West Virginia only had one true five on the roster right now in Eduardo Andre although Amani Hansberry could fill that role for some spot minutes if asked to do so. So, it’s safe to say that more help is needed there.

The Mountaineers need to find a reliable big that can score the ball with their back-to-the-basket and can potentially fill starter’s minutes at the position. That is a difficult ask at this stage when it comes to transfer portal options but even creating a two-man situation at the five would be a benefit to the roster build.

As for the final spot, an additional wing could come in handy given the fact that the Mountaineers are expected to play with guard-heavy lineups. Both DeVries and Toby Okani are key pieces there but an additional option to round things out could go a long way toward addressing any depth concerns especially another player that can shoot the ball to space the floor.

West Virginia also could direct those efforts toward an additional big that could provide minutes as well but again that is a tall task with only so many options available at this stage of the game.

Still, there are options on the table and the Mountaineers will look at a variety of ways to fill things out to put the best team possible on the floor.