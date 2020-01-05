West Virginia’s 2020 recruiting class is starting to take shape and the bulk is now in the books as West Virginia prepares for the late period.

The Mountaineers have signed eighteen players to this point in Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene, Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo, Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin, Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy defensive end Akheem Mesidor, Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith, Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington, Savannah (Ga.) wide receiver Sam Brown, St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet outside linebacker Lanell Carr, Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill cornerback David Okoli, Fairmont (W.Va.) Senior lineman Zach Frazier, Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins linebacker Taurus Simmons, Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Quay Mays, Perkinston (Miss.) Gulf Coast C.C. cornerback Jackie Matthews, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Daryl Porter, Ramsey (N.J.) De Paul Catholic tight end Charles Finley, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha offensive lineman Jordan White, Brooklyn (N.Y.) ASA College offensive tackle Tariq Stewart and Filton (En.) cornerback Jairo Faverus.