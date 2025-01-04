Will Grier signed to Cowboys' active roster ahead of regular season finale

Former Mountaineer Will Grier was signed to the Dallas Cowboys active roster ahead of their regular season finale against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Grier has not played in a game since the 2019 season when he was with the Carolina Panthers. He's played in two total games during the regular season, completing 54 percent of his passes for 228 yards, and has four interceptions.

Grier is now one of three quarterbacks on the Cowboys' active roster for Sunday, joining Cooper Rush and Trey Lance. It is unclear of Dallas' plan for the quarterback spot on Sunday.

Grier spent two seasons at WVU from 2017-2018. There, he compiled 7,354 passing yards, 71 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions in 22 games played.



