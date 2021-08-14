Winston Wright: Wide receivers are ‘learning every day’ as season nears
The goal, at least as far as Winston Wright Jr. is concerned, is to score more touchdowns.
A season ago, West Virginia’s receiving corps was in the middle of the Big 12 in finding the end zone. That came despite ranking third in the conference in overall passing offense.
Now, through six preseason practices, Wright thinks the group is headed in the right direction.
“We have a lot of room to improve, and we’re just learning every day,” Wright said Wednesday. “I feel like we’ve made a big leap since last year catching balls and just the little things that we’re focusing on. I feel like everybody is doing good.”
Partially to credit the group’s preseason success is “The Seeker,” a robotic quarterback that can provide game-like passes and increased reps for receivers, in addition to the ability to mimic punts and kicks for returners.
For the receivers, the device’s precision ability has done wonders.
“The new passing machine that we got is very helpful because it helps tracking over the shoulder,” Wright said. “A lot of the balls that we get are over the shoulder, so it gives us the idea of the tracking at game speed so we get game-like reps at the practice, which is helping a lot of the older guys and the younger guys.”
Many of the receivers also spent time during the offseason with the team’s human pass throwers to work on other aspects of the passing game.
“The receivers and the quarterbacks, we did a lot of work together outside of practice just getting all the timing down and I feel like we’re connecting,” Wright said. “As we have been in camp, people are making plays, people are stepping up and it’s going good so far.”
Wright spoke highly of quarterback Jarret Doege, who has drawn rave reviews since fall camp started earlier this month.
“I feel like he improved way better than last year,” Wright said. “The receivers and the quarterbacks, we’re on the same page now, so it’s easier for him to throw the ball to us.”
All things considered, while Week 1 is still about a few weeks away, Wright has fully bought in to the wide receiver room.
“I feel like, year three, everything’s gonna click for us and it’s going to come at the perfect time.”
