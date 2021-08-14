Winston Wright: Wide receivers are ‘learning every day’ as season nears

The goal, at least as far as Winston Wright Jr. is concerned, is to score more touchdowns.

A season ago, West Virginia’s receiving corps was in the middle of the Big 12 in finding the end zone. That came despite ranking third in the conference in overall passing offense.

Now, through six preseason practices, Wright thinks the group is headed in the right direction.

“We have a lot of room to improve, and we’re just learning every day,” Wright said Wednesday. “I feel like we’ve made a big leap since last year catching balls and just the little things that we’re focusing on. I feel like everybody is doing good.”

Partially to credit the group’s preseason success is “The Seeker,” a robotic quarterback that can provide game-like passes and increased reps for receivers, in addition to the ability to mimic punts and kicks for returners.



