Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo has a plan when it comes to sorting out the recruiting process over the next few months.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect has cut his list to a top eight that includes West Virginia, Auburn, Kentucky, Nebraska, Arizona State, Purdue, Maryland and Minnesota and plans to make a college decision in August.

That means the clock is ticking when it comes to finding a fit.