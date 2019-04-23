With top eight set, Rivals250 OL Mayo has plan in place
Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo has a plan when it comes to sorting out the recruiting process over the next few months.
The Rivals.com four-star prospect has cut his list to a top eight that includes West Virginia, Auburn, Kentucky, Nebraska, Arizona State, Purdue, Maryland and Minnesota and plans to make a college decision in August.
That means the clock is ticking when it comes to finding a fit.
