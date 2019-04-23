Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-23 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

With top eight set, Rivals250 OL Mayo has plan in place

Cw9vtgpki5kfehbq2emb
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo has a plan when it comes to sorting out the recruiting process over the next few months.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect has cut his list to a top eight that includes West Virginia, Auburn, Kentucky, Nebraska, Arizona State, Purdue, Maryland and Minnesota and plans to make a college decision in August.

That means the clock is ticking when it comes to finding a fit.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}