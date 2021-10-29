Woods making most of opportunity in depleted WVU secondary

Last Saturday’s trip to Fort Worth was a homecoming for Charles Woods.

Amon G. Carter Stadium, home of the TCU Horned Frogs, sits roughly an hour from his hometown of Dallas, and Saturday’s game marked the first time since high school that he’d play so close to home.

In front of a familiar crowd, the redshirt junior defensive back put on a show — an interception, a fumble recovery and five tackles — to help lead the Mountaineers to a 29-17 win.

“It was very special because that was one of my first times actually playing back in Texas since high school,” Woods said. “It was just special (with) my mom being able to see (and) my family able to see me play. It was definitely special, especially to get the win on the road.”

Woods is one of the beneficiaries of West Virginia’s depleted secondary, seeing an increase in reps as teammates in the secondary battle injury or leave the program. He played 66 snaps against the Horned Frogs and 55 against Baylor two weeks prior — both season-highs at the time.

It’s come at the right time, according to defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, who has noticed a trend about players getting comfortable across his years of coaching college football.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from,” Lesley said, “every system is different, and it takes time to get accustomed to that system. I think it’s always that, anywhere from (that) fourth to sixth game where when it clicks, it clicks. I think Charles is a guy who’s in that situation.”

Hearing little interest from schools at the next level, Woods originally committed to Illinois State out of high school, an FCS program part of the Missouri Valley Conference. He made an impact almost instantly as a freshman, playing in all 11 of the Redbirds’ games.

His sophomore season, however, saw Woods develop into one of the most feared defensive backs in the FCS. Starting in all 15 games, he tallied four interceptions, 17 defended passes and 48 tackles, being named an All-American in the process.



