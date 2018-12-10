Running backs coach Marquel Blackwell served as the lead recruiter for Doston and initially offered him a scholarship in February.

Doston, 5-foot-10, 160-pounds, was fresh off an official visit to Morgantown where he declared the Mountaineers as the leader in his recruitment. It took only a day for the speedy wide receiver to make things official offering his pledge to the football program.

Tampa (Fla.) Hillsborough wide receiver Terence Doston made it a daily double for West Virginia by committing to the Mountaineers following his official visit.

Things had progressively picked up in the last couple weeks between the parties which led to his official visit to Morgantown during the Dec. 7th weekend.



A number of other programs had offered Doston including Louisville, Washington State, Maryland, Minnesota and Vanderbilt. He represents the 16th commitment for West Virginia in the 2019 class and currently is the third pledge at the wide receiver spot in the class.

He also represents the second prospect from last weekend's official visitors to pick the Mountaineers. Doston is slated to play both inside and outside wide receiver.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is a two-sport athlete at his high school excelling on the field and on the baseball diamond and hopes to do both in Morgantown as well.

WVSports.com will have more with Doston in the near future.